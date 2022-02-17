Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Passive smoking, synthetic bedding and gas heating in homes show the strongest links to asthma

By K M Shahunja, PhD candidate, The University of Queensland
Abdullah Mamun, Associate Professor, The University of Queensland
Peter Sly, Director, Children’s Health and Environment Program and World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Children’s Health and Environment, The University of Queensland
Share this article
One in every nine people in Australia has asthma. It is a health burden for many children, and expensive for families because of medication, hospital and out-of-hospital expenses.

The pandemic has added further stress and extra testing measures to check respiratory symptoms. COVID infection can co-exist with asthma and,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In heatwave conditions, Tasmania’s tall eucalypt forests no longer absorb carbon
~ A strong-eyed style: what makes Australian muster dogs unique
~ Australia is failing marginalised people, and it shows in COVID death rates
~ Stronger laws on 'foreign' election influence were rushed through this week – limiting speech but ignoring our billionaire problem
~ Strip searches in prison are traumatising breaches of human rights. So, why are governments still allowing them?
~ North Koreans Face Repatriation from Russia
~ Florida Advances 'Don’t Say Gay' Bill
~ Japan Beverage Giant to Withdraw from Myanmar
~ In 'freedom convoy' and other vaccine protests, slogans cross the political aisle
~ Athlete mental health was sacrificed during Beijing 2022 Olympics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter