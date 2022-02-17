Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia is failing marginalised people, and it shows in COVID death rates

By Gemma Carey, Professor, UNSW Sydney
Ben O'Mara, Adjunct Fellow, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
Newly released Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data show people living in poverty or disadvantage are three times more likely to die from COVID than the wealthy.

This statistic is alarming, but it gets worse when we begin to look more closely at particular communities.

ABS data show the rate of death from COVID for people living in Australia who were born overseas was almost three…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In heatwave conditions, Tasmania’s tall eucalypt forests no longer absorb carbon
~ A strong-eyed style: what makes Australian muster dogs unique
~ Passive smoking, synthetic bedding and gas heating in homes show the strongest links to asthma
~ Stronger laws on 'foreign' election influence were rushed through this week – limiting speech but ignoring our billionaire problem
~ Strip searches in prison are traumatising breaches of human rights. So, why are governments still allowing them?
~ North Koreans Face Repatriation from Russia
~ Florida Advances 'Don’t Say Gay' Bill
~ Japan Beverage Giant to Withdraw from Myanmar
~ In 'freedom convoy' and other vaccine protests, slogans cross the political aisle
~ Athlete mental health was sacrificed during Beijing 2022 Olympics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter