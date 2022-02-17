Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Florida Advances 'Don’t Say Gay' Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rainbow flags for sale are photographed on June 24, 2017.  © 2017 Reuters On February 17, a Florida committee advanced a bill that would restrict discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. The bill would ban discussing these issues in primary schools and restrict how they are discussed in other grades if they are deemed “not age-inappropriate.” However, it does not specify what would be considered age-appropriate, or who decides. Any parent could sue their child’s school for compensation for alleged harm if they believe those discussions have…


