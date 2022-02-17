Tolerance.ca
In 'freedom convoy' and other vaccine protests, slogans cross the political aisle

By Alex Bing, Adjunct Professor in Sociology, Carleton University
The current political climate seems to discourage us from becoming overly invested in any one political slogan in case they suddenly change hands and take on a whole different meaning. But words still matter — perhaps even more so right now.

Politicians, pundits and protesters have appropriated slogans, symbols and ideas from the opposing side throughout the so-called freedom convoy and the protests leading up to it.

An example is “my body my choice” now being transformed from an abortion rights slogan…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


