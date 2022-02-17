Tolerance.ca
Athlete mental health was sacrificed during Beijing 2022 Olympics

By MacIntosh Ross, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Eva Pila, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
In a recent letter, Richard Pound, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, claimed that “the IOC is athlete-centered,” insisting the Olympics “can — and do — make the world a better place.”

He provided no evidence to support these assertions. Certainly, the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games seem to be anything but “athlete-centered.”

Read more: Silence…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation


