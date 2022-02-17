Rising costs of climate change threaten to make skiing a less diverse, even more exclusive sport
By Brian P. McCullough, Associate Professor of Sport Management and Director of the Laboratory for Sustainability in Sport, Texas A&M University
Lance Warwick, Graduate student, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
As temperatures warm, ski and snowboard resorts are investing more in snowmaking and seeing their seasons shrink. Those costs roll down to customers in an already expensive sport.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 17, 2022