Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate crisis and the dangers of tech-obsessed ‘long-termism’

By Rupert Read, Reader in Philosophy, University of East Anglia
Share this article
As a philosopher who thinks about climate change, a central concern motivating my work in recent years has been anguish that our species and our political-economic systems are dangerously short-termist. Indeed, I have a book coming out soon on just this: in Why Climate Breakdown Matters, I set out the pressing need for humanity to become more “long-termist” in its outlook.

By this…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine: what would a Russian invasion actually look like? These are the three most likely scenarios
~ Ukraine: how cyber-attacks became so important to the conflict
~ Here's how far people want the government to limit their freedoms for the sake of the planet -- new research
~ Vaccine hesitancy: Why ‘doing your own research’ doesn’t work, but reason alone won’t change minds
~ 'Vertical school' in a Toronto condo raises questions about public-private education partnerships
~ 'Freedom convoy' protesters' anger is misdirected
~ Black and Indigenous protesters are treated differently than the 'convoy’ because of Canada's ongoing racism
~ Adult social care was hit hard during the pandemic – it will need help to recover
~ 'Where would we live otherwise?': the rise of house-sitting among older Australians
~ Vital Signs: Unemployment steady at 4.2%, but it will need to go lower still to lift wages
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter