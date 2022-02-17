Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccine hesitancy: Why ‘doing your own research’ doesn’t work, but reason alone won’t change minds

By Vinod Goel, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, York University, Canada
Vaccine hesitancy is often met with one of two responses: Ridicule, or factual information. Both assume a failure of reason, but human behaviour is more complex than reason, so both responses fail.The Conversation


