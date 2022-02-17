Do we really ‘lose our filter’ as we age?
By Stephanie Wong, Lecturer/Research Fellow in Psychology, Flinders University
Hannah Keage, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of South Australia
Many of us will have experienced some unexpected honesty from the older people in our lives. Whether it’s grandma telling you your outfit is unflattering or grandpa saying he doesn’t like the meal you’ve prepared, we often explain it away by saying “Oh, don’t mind grandpa, he’s just lost his filter”.
But do we really have a “filter”, and do we lose it as we get older?
What do we mean when we say ‘filter’?
When someone has no “filter”, it means they say things without thinking about their audience. They may blurt out something rude, inappropriate, or unkind, without…
- Thursday, February 17, 2022