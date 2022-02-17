Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kuwait Court Rules Anti-Transgender Law Unconstitutional

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image General view of Kuwait's National Assembly during the inauguration of the 14th Legislative Term of the National Assembly in Kuwait, December 16, 2012. © 2012 AP Photo/Gustavo Ferrari, File On February 16, the Kuwaiti Constitutional Court ruled article 198 of the penal code, which arbitrarily criminalizes “imitating the opposite sex,” unconstitutional, finding it inconsistent with article 30 of Kuwait’s Constitution that enshrines personal freedom. Human Rights Watch has documented how such laws also violate the rights to free expression, privacy, and nondiscrimination…


© Human Rights Watch -


