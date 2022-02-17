Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladeshi local daily raided by ruling party activists

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns a raid on the headquarters of a local newspaper in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, by around 100 ruling party supporters, who threatened to burn it down and shoot the editor. The competent authorities cannot allow such an unacceptable act of intimidation to go unpunished, RSF says.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


