Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why some South Africans who are willing to be vaccinated still haven't had the jab

By Carin Runciman, Director, Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg
Benjamin Roberts, Acting Strategic Lead: Developmental, Capable and Ethical State (DCES) research division, and Coordinator of the South African Social Attitudes Survey (SASAS), Human Sciences Research Council
Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive, Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research division, Human Sciences Research Council
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa set a target to get 70% of the country’s adults vaccinated by the end of 2021. However, by the end of that year only 39% of adults had been fully vaccinated.

Yet, despite this shortfall, across three rounds of surveying conducted during 2021 by the University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


