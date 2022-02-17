South Africa should design economic policy based on strengths of regions: here's how
By Justin Visagie, Senior Research Specialist, Human Sciences Research Council
Ivan Turok, Distinguished Research Fellow, Human Sciences Research Council
Economists and policy-makers seem to have a blind spot when thinking about how the economy functions and what determines success. Analytical frameworks and government policies consistently neglect the role of space and geography in favour of national averages and sectoral plans. Yet growing evidence from around the world shows the importance of place and location for productivity, growth and development.
Intuitively, it is obvious that economic progress depends on the quality of local skills, capable public institutions, reliable infrastructure, and proximity to markets and suppliers.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 17, 2022