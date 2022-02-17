Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopian Airlines is flying 737 Max again: here are the lessons learnt

By Chrystal Zhang, Associate professor, RMIT University
Share this article
Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it plans to put its Boeing’s 737 Max back to service for the first time since the aircraft model was involved in a crash that claimed 157 lives three years ago. Chrystal Zhang has studied the business models of airlines. We asked her to make sense of the source of Ethiopian Airlines’ confidence.

When, and why was Boeing’s 737 Max grounded?


By 12 March 2019, two days after Ethiopian Airlines flight 302…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bangladeshi local daily raided by ruling party activists
~ Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?
~ Five things to consider before getting a feline companion
~ COVID-19 self-testing: it's time developing countries took the leap
~ Why some South Africans who are willing to be vaccinated still haven't had the jab
~ Free of sanctions, Burundi can start to recover and rebuild
~ Jihadism and coups in West Africa’s Sahel region: a complex relationship
~ South Africa should design economic policy based on strengths of regions: here's how
~ African wild dogs have a feeding queue: why it makes sense
~ The fighting spirit of young African footballers who migrate overseas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter