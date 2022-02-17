African wild dogs have a feeding queue: why it makes sense
By Neil R Jordan, Senior lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Dominik M Behr, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Zurich
Krystyna Golabek, Adjunct Lecturer
Laura Plimpton, PhD Student, Columbia University
Megan Jane Claase, Research Fellow, Stellenbosch University
Food-sharing by animals that hunt in groups is not well understood. A new study sheds light on African wild dogs.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 17, 2022