Passionate about your job? Here's why that might not be good for you
By Taha Yasseri, Associate Professor, School of Sociology; Geary Fellow, Geary Institute for Public Policy, University College Dublin
You might wish you were more passionate about your job. Or that you had the kind of job you could at least imagine being passionate about. Something that made you jump out of bed in the morning, excited about a new day filled with fist pumps and joy.
But psychologists differentiate between two types of work-related passion – and they may not both appeal, even if you’re more than a little fed up with your current role.
“Harmonious” work passion refers to situations in which a person not only enjoys their job, but also has control over their relationship with it. People with…
- Thursday, February 17, 2022