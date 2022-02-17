Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK carbon dioxide shortage still hasn't been resolved – here are some long-term answers

By Jas Kalra, Assistant Professor in Supply Chain Management, Newcastle University
Jens Roehrich, Professor of Supply Chain Innovation, University of Bath
The UK’s supply of carbon dioxide (CO₂), which is essential for everything from critical NHS operations to keeping food fresh while being transported, remains in jeopardy. It was recently ensured for the second time in a few months thanks to a short-term deal between leading supplier CF Industries and the UK government, which keeps CF’s two English plants up and running until the end of April. After that, however, it is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


