Africa's relations with the EU: a reset is possible if Europe changes its attitude
By Niall Duggan, Lecturer in International Politics , University College Cork
Luis Mah, Lecturer in Development Studies , Universidade de Lisboa
Toni Haastrup, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, University of Stirling
The persistent power inequalities between Africa and Europe do not bode well for supposed change. This is why the latest summit is important.
- Thursday, February 17, 2022