Human Rights Observatory

Happy Twosday! Why numbers like 2/22/22 have been too fascinating for over 2,000 years

By Barry Markovsky, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Sociology, University of South Carolina
This Feb. 22, the world hits an unprecedented milestone. It’s the date itself: 2/22/22. And this so-called “Twosday” falls on a Tuesday, no less.

It’s true the number pattern stands out, impossible to miss. But does it mean anything? Judging by the thousands of commemorative products available for purchase online, it may appear to.

“Twosday” carries absolutely no historical significance or any cosmic message. Yet it does speak volumes about our brains and cultures.

I'm a social


