Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russiagate disclosures incriminate National Security Advisor

Share this article
Photo: National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in conversation with NATO Secretary General. The two men share the same hatred of Donald Trump and Russia. Special Prosecutor John Durham's investigation into the false information that triggered an impeachment proceeding against US President Donald Trump on the basis of his alleged complicity with Russia – branded Russiagate – is opening up new leads. ‎ As it turns out, that information originated from Rodney Joffe, an expert in computer (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Bangladeshi local daily raided by ruling party activists
~ Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?
~ Five things to consider before getting a feline companion
~ COVID-19 self-testing: it's time developing countries took the leap
~ Why some South Africans who are willing to be vaccinated still haven't had the jab
~ Free of sanctions, Burundi can start to recover and rebuild
~ Jihadism and coups in West Africa’s Sahel region: a complex relationship
~ South Africa should design economic policy based on strengths of regions: here's how
~ Ethiopian Airlines is flying 737 Max again: here are the lessons learnt
~ African wild dogs have a feeding queue: why it makes sense
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter