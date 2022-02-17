Tolerance.ca
In the Donbass the fuse is lit , by Manlio Dinucci

By Manlio Dinucci
The chess game continues in Ukraine. The United States is preparing an attack on the two oblasts of Donbass whose population is now predominantly Russian. According to the Russian Constitution, the President of the Federation, Vladimir Putin, will be responsible for defending them militarily. In order to avoid being held responsible for the explosion, Moscow has therefore taken its turn by withdrawing its troops a few kilometers... while recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics (i.e. the former Ukrainian oblasts). Washington can no longer invoke the Minsk agreements because,…


