Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria, Iran and Russia provide Hezbollah with means of defense

Share this article
Syria, Iran and Russia have supplied Hezbollah with anti-aircraft defenses, according to a revelation made by the secretary-general of the Lebanese resistance during an interview with Al-Alam TV. The Lebanese daily Al-Ahkbar had broken the news on 8 February about the presence in Lebanon of these anti-aircraft defense systems. Likewise for the Israeli army, which considers the existence of this equipment in the hands of the Lebasene resistance like a "poke in the (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Bangladeshi local daily raided by ruling party activists
~ Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?
~ Five things to consider before getting a feline companion
~ COVID-19 self-testing: it's time developing countries took the leap
~ Why some South Africans who are willing to be vaccinated still haven't had the jab
~ Free of sanctions, Burundi can start to recover and rebuild
~ Jihadism and coups in West Africa’s Sahel region: a complex relationship
~ South Africa should design economic policy based on strengths of regions: here's how
~ Ethiopian Airlines is flying 737 Max again: here are the lessons learnt
~ African wild dogs have a feeding queue: why it makes sense
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter