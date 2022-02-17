Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Court in Russia-occupied Crimea sentences freelance journalist to six years in prison

By Tanya Lokot
Vladyslav Yesypenko was detained in Crimea in March 2021 on suspicion of collecting information for Ukrainian intelligence, charges the journalist has denied. While in detention, has reportedly endured torture.


