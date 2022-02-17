Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Crimean court sentences Russian-Ukrainian journalist to six years in prison

By asie2
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the travesty of justice in Russian-annexed Crimea in which a journalist originally said to have spied for Ukraine was sentenced to six years in prison on an explosives charge yesterday at the end of a sham trial behind closed doors in the municipal courthouse in Simferopol, Crimea’s second largest city.Vladislav Yesypenko, a reporter with Ukrainian and Russian dual nationality who covered Crimea for Krym.Realii, the local branch of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), wa


© Reporters without borders -


