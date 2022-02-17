Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID may have made us less materialistic – new research

By Olaya Moldes Andrés, Lecturer in Marketing, Cardiff University
Share this article
The early days of COVID brought a new sense of urgency to shopping for certain items. Toilet paper, pasta and bread flew off the shelves as people stocked up on vital supplies. Then came the must-have purchases to help with the tedium of lockdowns, with hot tubs, kitchen gadgets and new pets becoming extremely popular purchases. So did the pandemic make us generally more materialistic?
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Crimean court sentences Russian-Ukrainian journalist to six years in prison
~ Grattan on Friday: Morrison has sown the seeds for a scare campaign, and Albanese doesn’t know whether they'll grow
~ Curious Kids: can we terraform other planets in the Solar System?
~ Girls in gangs: how they are recruited, exploited and trapped
~ South Africa’s fiscal squeeze: warning signs ignored for too long
~ Fermented food: why eating sauerkraut helps your gut stay healthy
~ Trojan Horse Affair: podcast reignites questions about the place of religion in English and Welsh schools
~ Sahel security: what a wave of military coups means for the fight against jihadi groups in West Africa – podcast
~ Deer, mink and hyenas have caught COVID-19 – animal virologists explain how to find the coronavirus in animals and why humans need to worry
~ Anti-Asian violence spiked in the US during the pandemic, especially in blue-state cities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter