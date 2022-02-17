Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: can we terraform other planets in the Solar System?

By Jacco van Loon, Astronomer, Keele University
Can we terraform other planets so that the human race can spread around the Solar System? – Xander, aged 14, Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Of the eight planets in the Solar System, we live on Earth, and for good reasons. It has the perfect conditions for life.

Right now, though, we are sculpting Earth’s surface by deforestation, and changing its atmosphere by adding carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases. These changes have resulted in global warming, which might…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


