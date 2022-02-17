Tolerance.ca
Fermented food: why eating sauerkraut helps your gut stay healthy

By Manal Mohammed, Senior Lecturer, Medical Microbiology, University of Westminster
For decades fermentation was used to preserve foods, enhance shelf life, and improve flavour. But many people are not aware about the health benefits of fermented food.

Fermented foods are generally defined as “foods or beverages produced through controlled microbial growth, and the conversion of food components through enzymatic action”. That might be pickled cabbage or sauerkraut, the yoghurt drink…The Conversation


