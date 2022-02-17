Tolerance.ca
Trojan Horse Affair: podcast reignites questions about the place of religion in English and Welsh schools

By Céline Benoit, Senior Teaching Fellow, Sociology and Policy, Aston University
A recent podcast series on the 2013-14 Trojan Horse affair – an alleged but unproven plot to implement a strict Islamic ethos in some schools in Birmingham – has drawn attention to the place that religion occupies in state-funded education in England and Wales.

While some countries such as France or the United States make a clear separation between church and state and do not allow religion in state-funded schools, in England and Wales schools are legally…


© The Conversation


