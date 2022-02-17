Deer, mink and hyenas have caught COVID-19 – animal virologists explain how to find the coronavirus in animals and why humans need to worry
By Sue VandeWoude, University Distinguished Professor of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology and Director of the One Health Institute, Colorado State University
Angela Bosco-Lauth, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Colorado State University
Christie Mayo, Associate Professor of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology, Colorado State University
Scientists have been testing captive and wild animals for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Only a few wild species are known to carry the virus, but many more have been shown to be susceptible.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 17, 2022