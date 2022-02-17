Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want better child care? Invest in entrepreneurial training for child care workers

By Anne Douglass, Professor of Early Care and Education Leadership, Policy, and Practice, UMass Boston
Share this article
Christine Heer – a veteran preschool teacher – had long harbored a passion to run a nature-based preschool. So in 2015 she opened Sprouts Farm and Forest Kindergarten in central Massachusetts.

Diana Stinson did something similar in 2018 when she co-founded Nature Explorers Preschool, which is housed on a wildlife sanctuary on Cape Cod.

Five months into the COVID-19…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Crimean court sentences Russian-Ukrainian journalist to six years in prison
~ COVID may have made us less materialistic – new research
~ Grattan on Friday: Morrison has sown the seeds for a scare campaign, and Albanese doesn’t know whether they'll grow
~ Curious Kids: can we terraform other planets in the Solar System?
~ Girls in gangs: how they are recruited, exploited and trapped
~ South Africa’s fiscal squeeze: warning signs ignored for too long
~ Fermented food: why eating sauerkraut helps your gut stay healthy
~ Trojan Horse Affair: podcast reignites questions about the place of religion in English and Welsh schools
~ Sahel security: what a wave of military coups means for the fight against jihadi groups in West Africa – podcast
~ Deer, mink and hyenas have caught COVID-19 – animal virologists explain how to find the coronavirus in animals and why humans need to worry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter