The Supreme Court could hamstring federal agencies' regulatory power in a high-profile air pollution case

By Albert C. Lin, Professor of Law, University of California, Davis
On Feb. 28, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in West Virginia v. EPA, a case that centers on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change. How the court decides the case could have broad ramifications, not just for climate change but for federal regulation in many areas.

This case stems from actions over the past decade to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


