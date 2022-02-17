Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Activists’ Movements Blocked

By Human Rights Watch
(Bangkok) – The Vietnamese government systematically restricts the rights to freedom of movement of political and human rights activists, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The authorities should immediately end all restrictions on movement and amend laws that curb citizens’ basic rights to freely travel within, from, and to Vietnam. February 17, 2022 “Locked Inside Our Home” Movement Restrictions on Rights Activists in Vietnam Download the full report in English Appendix 1: Additional Examples of House Arrest Appendix 2: Partial List of People…


