Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How white Christian nationalism is part of the 'freedom convoy' protests

By Christine Mitchell, Adjunct Professor, Religion and Culture, University of Saskatchewan
Part of the “freedom convoy” occupying Ottawa are white Christian nationalists.

White Christian nationalists are people who combine American-style white evangelicalism with Canadian nationalism to declare themselves as the only authentic…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


