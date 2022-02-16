The International Olympic Committee and China are using politics to obscure human rights abuses
By MacIntosh Ross, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Biao Teng, Pozen Visiting Professor, Human Rights Scholar, University of Chicago
China is using yet another Olympic Games as a political tool to reinforce its position as a global power and sportwash its dismal human rights record.
This was first seen in 2008, when China and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made opaque promises about the Olympic Games improving human rights in the authoritarian regime. But since…
