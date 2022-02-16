Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The International Olympic Committee and China are using politics to obscure human rights abuses

By MacIntosh Ross, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Biao Teng, Pozen Visiting Professor, Human Rights Scholar, University of Chicago
Share this article
China is using yet another Olympic Games as a political tool to reinforce its position as a global power and sportwash its dismal human rights record.

This was first seen in 2008, when China and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made opaque promises about the Olympic Games improving human rights in the authoritarian regime. But since…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Remaking history: how recreating early daguerreotype photographs gave us a window to the past
~ Drooling is a common symptom of Parkinson's. Could a workout for the swallowing muscles help?
~ Western Sydney will swelter through 46 days per year over 35°C by 2090, unless emissions drop significantly
~ 'You can’t stop it': in rural Australia, digital coercive control can be inescapable
~ Nursing home residents are paying $800 a week for services they are barely getting
~ The national history curriculum should not be used and abused as an election issue
~ Elections are rarely decided by security and defence issues, but China could make 2022 different
~ How white Christian nationalism is part of the 'freedom convoy' protests
~ Understanding Canada's crisis: Has Trumpism arrived or are people just tired of pandemic restrictions?
~ All American presidents have lied – the question is why and when
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter