Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

All American presidents have lied – the question is why and when

By Michael Blake, Professor of Philosophy, Public Policy and Governance, University of Washington
A political philosopher argues that while all American presidents may lie, those who appear to lie for the public good are often celebrated.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


