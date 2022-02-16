Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia is ready for war, by Välisluureamet

By Välisluureamet
Military pressure and threats of war have become key foreign policy tools for Russia. Russian forces concentrated on the Ukrainian border pose an immediate threat to Ukraine and an ultimatum to the West. By the second half of February 2022, Russia has created the conditions and capabilities necessary to launch a large-scale military offensive against Ukraine if the Russian leadership so decides.


