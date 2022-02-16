Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remarks by Joe Biden Providing an Update on Russia and Ukraine, by Joseph R. Biden Jr.

By Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Share this article
Good afternoon. Today, I'd like to provide an update on the crisis involving Russia and Ukraine. From the beginning of this crisis, I have been absolutely clear and consistent: The United States is prepared no matter what happens. We are ready with diplomacy — to be engaged in diplomacy with Russia and our Allies and partners to improve stability and security in Europe as a whole. And we are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which is still very much a (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Joint open letter calls on Indian authorities to free Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah
~ Local figures suspected in fifth murder of journalist in Mexico in 2022
~ Iran: RSF denounces the conditions of detention in the women's prison of Gharchak, where two journalists are imprisoned
~ What is Big Tech’s surveillance-based business model?
~ How new COVID-19 variants emerge: Natural selection and the evolution of SARS-CoV-2
~ Trump has put down his racist dog whistle and picked up a bull horn
~ How ancient plants 'learnt' to use water when they moved on to land – new research
~ Flee: animation is a powerful medium for documentaries about conflict and refugees
~ Prince Andrew: where settlement money will come from – and why he should no longer be a prince
~ How much exercise should disabled young people get? New recommendations offer advice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter