Human Rights Observatory

Local figures suspected in fifth murder of journalist in Mexico in 2022

NewsMexico’s president must be held to his promise to combat impunity for murders of journalists, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said as it called for a swift and transparent investigation into the murder of a local news website editor in the southern state of Oaxaca that brings the number of journalists killed in Mexico since the start of 2022 to five – a record in such a short period.Website director Heber López Vásquez, 39, was slain on 10 February in Salina Cruz, a Pacific coast port town in the Tehuantepec isthmus, by two men who had followed him as he walke


© Reporters without borders -


