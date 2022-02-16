Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How new COVID-19 variants emerge: Natural selection and the evolution of SARS-CoV-2

By Michael Clarke, Adjunct Professor, Interfacluty Program in Public Health, Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Western University, Western University
COVID-19 variants are the products of the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They arise via mutations, but other forces also have roles to play in the generation and transmission of variants.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


