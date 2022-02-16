Tolerance.ca
Trump has put down his racist dog whistle and picked up a bull horn

By Robert Schertzer, Associate Professor of Politics, University of Toronto
Eric Taylor Woods, Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Sociology, University of Plymouth
At a recent rally in Arizona, former president Donald Trump directly played upon white racial grievances when he angrily declared that “white people” were being “denigrated” and “discriminated against,” and that “if you’re white, you don’t get the vaccine, or if you’re white, you don’t get life-saving therapeutics.”

According…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


