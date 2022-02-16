Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How much exercise should disabled young people get? New recommendations offer advice

By Charlie Foster, Professor in Physical Activity & Public Health, Chair of UK CMOs Expert Group for Physical Activity, University of Bristol
Brett Smith, Professor of Disability and Physical Activity, Durham University
Share this article
Being active is good for both physical and mental health. This is why evidence-based recommendations have long existed to advise people on how much exercise, and what type of exercise, they should aim to get each week in order to see these benefits.

But for years, these recommendations largely ignored the needs of people with disabilities. Though physical activity guidelines were devised for adults…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Joint open letter calls on Indian authorities to free Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah
~ Local figures suspected in fifth murder of journalist in Mexico in 2022
~ Iran: RSF denounces the conditions of detention in the women's prison of Gharchak, where two journalists are imprisoned
~ What is Big Tech’s surveillance-based business model?
~ How new COVID-19 variants emerge: Natural selection and the evolution of SARS-CoV-2
~ Trump has put down his racist dog whistle and picked up a bull horn
~ How ancient plants 'learnt' to use water when they moved on to land – new research
~ Flee: animation is a powerful medium for documentaries about conflict and refugees
~ Prince Andrew: where settlement money will come from – and why he should no longer be a prince
~ Canadian trucker protests show how the loudest voices in the room distort democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter