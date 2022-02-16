Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How companies should respond to U.S.-China tensions and global supply chain disruptions

By Felix Arndt, John F. Wood Chair in Entrepreneurship, University of Guelph
Abby Jingzi Zhou, Associate Professor, International Business, University of Nottingham
Christiaan Röell, Lecturer in International Business, University of Sheffield
Steven Shijin Zhou, Associate Professor, International Business, University of Nottingham
Xiaomeng Liu, PhD Student, International Business, University of Nottingham
Research suggests that two factors are most important when making decisions on how businesses should respond to the U.S.-China trade war: location and supply chain dependence, and technology.The Conversation


