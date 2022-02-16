Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Twitter in Kenya's last poll: a great way to reach voters, but not a game-changer

By Kim Yi Dionne, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of California, Riverside
Jennifer De Maio, Professor of Political Science, College of Behavioral Sciences, California State University, Northridge
Kenyans will head to the polls in August this year for what is expected to be a hotly contested presidential election. Opposition leader Raila Odinga is running for the fifth time, but on this occasion with the support of his former rival, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is ineligible to stand again. Significantly, Kenyatta has overlooked his deputy,…The Conversation


