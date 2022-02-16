Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana sees disturbing surge in press freedom violations

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for an end to imprisonment for press offences in Ghana, where three journalists have been detained on various grounds since the start of February, and for a full investigation into a case of police violence two weeks ago against a journalist who is still hospitalised.“In a country where arrests of journalists had become an exception, these new cases of detention and violence are very disturbing,” said Sadibou Marong, the director of RSF’s West Africa bureau.


