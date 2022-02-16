Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Large for-profit nursery groups are becoming more common – with negative consequences for parents and the sector

By Eva Lloyd, Professor of Early Childhood, School of Education and Communities, University of East London
Antonia Simon, Associate professor, UCL
High-quality early education and childcare can have a positive impact on children’s wellbeing and life chances. The ability to combine work and care can benefit the whole family. But, for many parents, childcare costs are a significant drain on household income, and COVID-19 made childcare problems for families…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


