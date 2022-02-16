Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Top Court Approves Linking EU Funds to Rule of Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 28, 2015. © 2015 Reuters (Brussels) – The decision on February 16, 2022 by the Court of Justice of the European Union to allow EU institutions to tie funding to EU states to respect for the rule of law clears the way for strong action by the European Commission, Human Rights Watch said today. The EU Court’s ruling dismissed the actions brought by Hungary and Poland against the new conditionality mechanism. “The EU Court has sent a clear signal that EU funds should be…


© Human Rights Watch


