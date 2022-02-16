Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Donald Trump accuses Hillary Clinton of organizing Russiagate

Former President Donald Trump has accused his ill-fated rival Hillary Clinton's team of fabricating Russia collusion charges that led to an impeachment proceeding against him. Special Prosecutor John Durham considers Michael Sussmann, a lawyer working for the Democratic Party, as the prime instigator behind this affair. An investigation was opened on 12 February 2022. It aims to prove the illegal wiretapping and computer hacking carried out against the Trump team on behalf of the Clinton (...)


