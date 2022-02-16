Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Government's bid for an enhanced 'character test' is unnecessary - and unlikely to pass before the election anyway

By Amy Maguire, Associate Professor in Human Rights and International Law, University of Newcastle
Share this article
The government’s proposal to strengthen the “character test”, which allows it to cancel the visas of people convicted of certain crimes, is unnecessary given the minister’s already vast powers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ EU: Top Court Approves Linking EU Funds to Rule of Law
~ Thailand: Amnesty committed to continuing its work despite calls for expulsion
~ Egypt: Rights Defender’s Imprisoned Father At Risk
~ Ethiopia: Tigrayan forces murder, rape and pillage in attacks on civilians in Amhara towns
~ CIA recruiting jihadists again against Syria
~ Beijing and Thierry Meyssan see eye to eye on Ukrainian crisis
~ Biden administration refuses to declassify report on voting machines
~ What drives sea level rise? US report warns of 1-foot rise within three decades and more frequent flooding
~ What drives sea level rise? US report warns of 10-12 inches more by midcentury with frequent coastal flooding
~ Crown Resorts has sunk so low that private equity is the best option
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter