Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Rights Defender’s Imprisoned Father At Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Salah Soltan © Private 2021 (Beirut) - Egyptian authorities should urgently provide health care to Salah Soltan, the detained father of a prominent Egyptian rights defender living in the US, or immediately release him to receive medical attention and investigate claims of torture, 19 human rights organizations said today. On January 26, 2022, Salah Soltan, 63, an official in the government of former President Mohamed Morsy and the father of human rights defender Mohamed Soltan appeared to be in critical health during a prison visit, a relative said. Salah Soltan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ethiopia: Tigrayan forces murder, rape and pillage in attacks on civilians in Amhara towns
~ CIA recruiting jihadists again against Syria
~ Beijing and Thierry Meyssan see eye to eye on Ukrainian crisis
~ Biden administration refuses to declassify report on voting machines
~ What drives sea level rise? US report warns of 10-12 inches more by midcentury with frequent coastal flooding
~ Crown Resorts has sunk so low that private equity is the best option
~ Tailgating is stressful and dangerous. Our research examines ways it might be stopped
~ A recent study suggests red wine may protect you from COVID. But I wouldn't drink to this yet
~ How humid is it? 3 things to keep you cool in a hot and sticky summer (and 3 things that won't)
~ Fresh from the ISS: how a group of high school students is leading an experiment on space-made yoghurt
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter