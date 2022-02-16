Tailgating is stressful and dangerous. Our research examines ways it might be stopped
By Michelle Nicolls, PhD Candidate, University of the Sunshine Coast
Kayla Stefanidis, Research Fellow, University of the Sunshine Coast
Natalie Watson-Brown, Research Associate, Queensland University of Technology (QUT), Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety (CARRS-Q)
Verity Truelove, Senior Research Fellow in Road Safety Research, University of the Sunshine Coast
We’ve all been there (and perhaps even done it): a quick glance in the rear-view mirror shows the car behind is too close to our bumper, an aggression designed to make us drive faster or move over.
It is not only unpleasant, but highly dangerous. A Queensland study found being tailgated is one of the most stressful driving experiences. This is no surprise considering tailgating is among the top five complaints of road users.
So, what is being…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 15, 2022